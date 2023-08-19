Watch CBS News
Ross Township Police Department offering to replace peeling license plates

By Garrett Behanna

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - If the paint on your license plate is peeling and needs to be replaced, the Ross Township Police Department can help.

The department's hosting its Peel-a-Plate event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Braunlich Notary.

All you need to bring is your driver's license, registration card, and insurance card. Then, they'll replace your license plate for you on the spot.

They will also be serving hot dogs and refreshments. 

