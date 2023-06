1 person drowns at Creek Falls in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person has reportedly drowned at Creek Falls in Westmoreland County.

Emergency dispatchers told KDKA rescue teams were called just before 6 p.m. to Creek Falls Road in South Huntington, searching for a man in the water.

