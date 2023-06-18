Report: Pittsburgh Pirates to recall No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly recalling former No. 1 overall draft pick, catcher Henry Davis, to the Major League roster, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Davis, 23, was the first overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona in early June.
Davis is expected to debut Monday at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs.
In 41 games with the Altoona Curve, the highly-touted prospect earned a .284 batting average, 42 hits, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and a .980 OPS. In 10 games with the Indianapolis Indians, Davis posted a .286 average, 10 hits, collected one home run, three RBI, and a .946 OPS.
