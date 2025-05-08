Read Pope Leo XIV's first address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica

In his first address Thursday, Pope Leo XIV spoke of peace, building bridges and helping people who are suffering.

The themes of his speech seemed to suggest he would have continuity with his predecessor Pope Francis, whom Leo XIV thanked in his remarks.

Standing on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica with a large crowd of people in St. Peter's square, Leo XIV spoke in both Italian and Spanish. Here's a translation of his speech:

Peace be with you all!

Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families, to all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole earth. Peace be with you!

This is the peace of the Risen Christ, a disarmed peace and a disarming, humble and persevering peace. It comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally. We still keep in our ears that weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome.

The Pope who blessed Rome gave his blessing to the world, to the entire world, that morning of Easter Day. Allow me to follow up on that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! We are all in God's hands. Therefore, without fear, united hand in hand with God and among ourselves, let us move forward. We are disciples of Christ. Christ precedes us. The world needs his light. Humanity needs him as the bridge to be reached by God and his love. Help us too, and then each other to build bridges, with dialogue, with encounter, uniting us all to be one people always in peace. Thank you Pope Francis!

I also want to thank all my brother cardinals who have chosen me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk together with you, as a united Church always seeking peace, justice, always trying to work as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian, who said: "with you I am a Christian and for you a bishop." In this sense we can all walk together toward that homeland that God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome, a special greeting. We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving, like this square, with open arms. All, all those who need our charity, our presence, dialogue and love.

And if you will allow me a word, greetings to everyone and especially to my dear diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru, where a faithful people accompanied their bishop, shared their faith and gave so much, so much to continue to be a faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

To all of you, brothers and sisters of Rome, of Italy, of the whole world, we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that walks, a Church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always tries to be close especially to those who suffer.

Today is the day of the Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close, help us with her intercession and her love.

So I would like to pray with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole Church, for peace in the world and let us ask this special grace to Mary, our Mother.