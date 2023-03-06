President Biden will be in Philadelphia Thursday President Biden will be in Philadelphia Thursday 00:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Thursday. The White House says he will unveil his latest budget proposal and his plans to protect Medicare.

The President was in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to commemorate "'Bloody Sunday." The landmark march in 1965 was a turning point in the civil rights movement.

Biden joined others in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. That's where decades ago White state troopers beat hundreds of civil rights marchers as they attempted to cross it.



At the time the protestors were heading to the state capitol in Montgomery to demand an expansion of voting rights.

Biden says voting rights are still under attack today.

"Selma is a reckoning. The right to vote, to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it, anything is possible. Without it, without that right, nothing is possible," Biden said.

Biden urged congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.