Pope lying in state draws tens of thousands to St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

Vatican City — So many mourners lined up to see Pope Francis lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside St. Peter's Basilica that the Vatican kept the doors open all night due to higher-than-expected turnout, closing the basilica for just an hour Thursday morning for cleaning.

The basilica closed from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m., the planned opening time and, according to French news agency AFP, thousands lined up early Thursday to pay their respects.

The Vatican said some 48,600 people filed past Francis' coffin from 11 a.m. Wednesday, when public tributes began, through 8:30 a.m. Thursday, AFP reported. Later Thursday, the Vatican put the number at 61,000, AFP said.

The Vatican also announced that the pontiff's tomb can be visited starting Sunday morning, AFP reported.

Tourists and pilgrims line up with the colonnade in the background on St Peter's Square to pay their respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica on April 24, 2025. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images

The basilica is bathed in a hushed silence as mourners from across the globe make a slow, shuffling procession up the main aisle to pay their last respects to Francis, who died Monday after a stroke and heart failure.

The hours spent on line up the stately via della Conciliazione through St. Peter's Square and through the Holy Door into the basilica enabled mourners to find community around the Argentine pontiff's legacy of inclusion and humble persona.

Emiliano Fernandez, a Catholic from Mexico, was waiting in line around midnight, and after two hours still hadn't reached the basilica.

"I don't even care how much time I wait here. It's just the opportunity to (show) how I admired Francisco in his life,'' said Fernandez, whose admiration for the pope grew during his 2016 visit to Mexico. "I think because of the respect that I have for him and the great person he was, it's worth the wait."

Among the first-day mourners was a church group of 14-year-olds from near Milan who arrived for the now-suspended canonization of the first millennial saint, as well as a woman who prayed to the pope for a successful operation and an Italian family who brought their small children to see the pope's body.

Pope Francis lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica on April 23, 2025. Andrea Mancini / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We came because we didn't bring them when he was alive, so we thought we would bring them for a final farewell,'' said Rosa Scorpati, who was exiting the basilica Wednesday with her three children in strollers. "They were good, but I don't think they really understood because they haven't yet had to deal with death."

Like many others, the Scorpati family from Calabria was in Rome on an Easter vacation, only to be met with the news of Francis' death on Easter Monday.

Out of devotion to the pope and his message of inclusion, the grieving faithful joined the procession of mourners that wended from St. Peter's Square through the basilica's Holy Door, with the repentant among them winning an indulgence, a form of atonement granted during the Jubilee Holy Year. From there, the line extended down the basilica's central aisle to the pope's simple wooden casket.

After three days of public viewing, a funeral Mass including heads of state will be held Saturday in St. Peter's Square. The pope will then be buried in a niche within the St. Mary Major Basilica, near his favorite Madonna icon.

The death of Francis, who was 88, capped a 12-year pontificate characterized by his concern for the poor and his message of inclusion, but he was also criticized by some conservatives who felt alienated by his progressive outlook.

A procession of priests, bishops and cardinals accompanied Francis' body Wednesday on its journey from a private viewing inside the Vatican to St. Peter's Square. The pageantry contrasted with the human interactions of rank-and-file mourners at the public viewing.

Francis lay in state in an open casket, perched on a ramp facing mourners, with four Swiss Guards standing at attention. As the crowd reached the casket, many lifted their smartphones to snap a photo.

One nun accompanying an elderly woman with a cane walked away sobbing, "My pope is gone.''

Such despair was rare. The mood was more one of gratitude for a pope who had, by example, taught many people to open their minds.