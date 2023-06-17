Police: Trooper shot, wounded in central Pennsylvania; suspect located

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper was shot and wounded in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, authorities said.

Trooper Jaccob Rhymestine said the trooper encountered an armed person sometime after 11 a.m. near the Lewistown barracks in Juniata County.

Rhymestine said the trooper was shot and wounded. The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment; the trooper's name and condition weren't immediately released.

Rhymestine said the suspect was located at about 2:45 p.m. but didn't provide other details. Police said there was no threat to the community but the public was urged to avoid the area.