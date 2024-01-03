Allegheny County police respond to police shooting in Monroeville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Law enforcement is responding to a police shooting in Monroeville on Wednesday night.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the Allegheny County Police Department said it is responding to a police shooting at the intersection of Stonecliffe Drive and Monroeville Boulevard.

It is not clear if there are any injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.