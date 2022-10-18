Watch CBS News
Police respond to two different shootings in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were dispatched to investigate two shootings in Homewood Tuesday morning.

Two shooting scenes were reported, according to 9-1-1 dispatchers. The two incidents took place in the area of 700 North Homewood Avenue and 7246 Kelly Street, dispatchers confirmed.

Police have not confirmed how many victims, if any, were struck by gunfire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

