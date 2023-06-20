Police investigation underway in Bessemer, Lawrence County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police investigation is underway in Lawrence County.
State Police from the New Castle barracks are handling the investigation.
Just before 3 a.m., investigators from the State Police's forensics unit arrived at the scene.
Investigators left the area just before 5 a.m.
It's still unclear what prompted the police investigation.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
