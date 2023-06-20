Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigation underway in Bessemer, Lawrence County

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A police investigation is underway in Lawrence County.

State Police from the New Castle barracks are handling the investigation.

kdka-bestview-avenue-bessemer-borough-homicide.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Just before 3 a.m., investigators from the State Police's forensics unit arrived at the scene. 

Investigators left the area just before 5 a.m. 

It's still unclear what prompted the police investigation.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.