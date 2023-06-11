Police investigating apparent shooting near Route 51 in Pittsburgh's Bon Air neighborhood

Police investigating apparent shooting near Route 51 in Pittsburgh's Bon Air neighborhood

Police investigating apparent shooting near Route 51 in Pittsburgh's Bon Air neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The inbound lanes of Route 51 are shut down after an apparent shooting.

The incident was reported near Bausman Street in Bon Air.

Dispatchers tell KDKA a person was reportedly shot inside a car. A heavy police presence is in the area as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with KDKA-TV both on-air and online for the latest details.