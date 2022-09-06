Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating report of fan hitting Hampton High School football player

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/6)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/6) 04:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Shaler Police Department said it is investigating a report of a fan hitting a Hampton High School football player.

Police said in a release on Tuesday that the reported incident happened on Sept. 2. Shaler police said there has "been a great deal of internet activity over what occurred."

Officials said they are going through evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information can email police at police@shaler.org or click here.

No other information was released by law enforcement. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.