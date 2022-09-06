Police investigating report of fan hitting Hampton High School football player

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Shaler Police Department said it is investigating a report of a fan hitting a Hampton High School football player.

Police said in a release on Tuesday that the reported incident happened on Sept. 2. Shaler police said there has "been a great deal of internet activity over what occurred."

Officials said they are going through evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information can email police at police@shaler.org or click here.

No other information was released by law enforcement.