Police continue to investigate deadly North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "All companies standby for shots fired notification, 318 Cedar Avenue between Stockton Street and Presley Street for 20 rounds."

The beginning of a violent evening in the City of Pittsburgh as officers rushed to the North Side last night -- after three people were killed in a deadly shooting and another injured.

The shooting happened on a busy street across from the Sunoco gas station and Giant Eagle.

Today, Cedar Avenue was bustling with Steeler fans walking to and from the stadium.

But last night, it was filled with police and emergency vehicles.

It was just before 10 p.m. last night when police got called to the 300–block of Cedar Avenue for multiple shots fired.

When they got there, they found three people had been shot. Police found Jacqueline Mehelic in the Allegheny Commons East Park where she was pronounced dead.

Another woman, Betty Averytt, was found at the bus stop and rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A man, also found at the bus stop, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

A fourth victim, a man, showed up at the hospital on his own in stable condition.

Police aren't saying much at this time, only that there was a significant amount of shell casings found at the scene.

"It's a pretty open area and with the amount of gunfire that took place, we get one chance to secure the scene, and we want to make sure that we don't miss anything, we secure the area, we'll take our time, we'll do it the right way, and that way we don't miss anything," said Commander Richard Ford.

Pittsburgh Public Safety, along with the Mayor's Office, is holding a press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m. to address this shooting.