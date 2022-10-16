Watch CBS News
Police asking for help to locate missing North Side woman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing North Side woman.

Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Saturday, October 15, 2022

"SVU detectives are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing female," the Facebook post read. 

"Tara Steiner, 38, is described as 5'0" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with green eyes, and gray short hair. She may have her small dog named Ida with her. Tara lives on the Northside. She has not been seen or heard from since Thursday 10/13/2022. Tara may have visited the Wilkinsburg area in the past two days."

If you have any information on Steiner's whereabouts, you are asked to contact detectives at (412) 323-7141.

