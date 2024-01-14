Pittsburgh Weather: Winter weather in full force to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Winter is in full force this week starting today!

Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s today and eventually bottom out in the singles overnight. The winds have calmed down, but it will still feel breezy with west winds at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will range from the singles to teens all day long.

There are some morning snow showers around that will drop another quick dusting for most of the lower elevations. Laurels & ridges are under a winter weather advisory through noon today since they could pick up another 1-4" of snow.

Expected snowfall throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The Steelers vs. Bills game has been postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. due to the ongoing snowstorm in Buffalo. If you're headed up there, the weather looks slightly more tolerable than today's forecast. The game-time forecast is still looking very cold with temperatures in the upper teens but the winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph, so wind chills will be in the low singles. There still is the chance for snow, but it's not looking as heavy. A few additional inches could accumulate during the game.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Bills on Monday KDKA Weather Center

Best to travel tomorrow right before the game since the winter storm will have the greatest impact today through tomorrow morning. Make sure you are extra prepared with plenty of layers and warmers if you're going to be in Buffalo tomorrow!

This huge blast of arctic air won't be leaving us for at least a week!

This means our temperatures will stay below freezing until the following Monday. Morning lows will bottom out in the teens & single digits. Wind chills will be in the single and negative each of those mornings.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The only hope for warmth will be the little sunshine we receive on select days.

A few snow chances to watch out for come Tuesday and toward the end of the week.

Whatever snow that falls from now until the following Monday will not melt due to these cold temperatures.

7-day forecast: January 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

