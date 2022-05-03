Pittsburgh Weather: Thunderstorms, wind, hail, tornadoes possible Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong storms, including destructive straight-line wind this evening.

Today: A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today due to potential strong storms this evening. Will also see a round of rain around from noon through 5 p.m.

Alert: Evening storm risk with a couple of lines of storms possible today, after 7 p.m. Straight-line wind is the main concern but large hail, and tornadoes are also possible.

Aware: Friday to Saturday rain will start the weekend off with damp weather

WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

At this point, it looks like we can expect two rounds of storms to sweep through the area. The first line moves through just after 7 p.m. this evening with model data showing the most likely area to be impacted occurring along I-70 and extending into the Laurel Highlands.

KDKA Weather Center

The second line of storms will slide through after 9 p.m. with places between I-70 and I-80 having the best chance for severe weather during that time.

Please remain weather aware this evening as these dangerous storms move through our region.

Before the storms arrive, the weather will be pleasant this morning and dry with temperatures going from a low of around 50 degrees to temperatures near 70 at noon.

I have a broad area of rain moving through our area as we head into the afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

The rain could be fairly heavy and steady for more than an hour with the best chance of seeing the rain coming up along and north of I-80. Places like Morgantown may not see any rain as this initial round of rain arrives.

This round of rain should come to an end before 5 p.m for everyone.

Looking ahead, severe storms and rain showers behind the cold front should come to an end before the Wednesday morning rush gets going.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday with pleasant conditions expected for most of the day.

Thursday and Friday highs will be near 70 as well with all-day rain now expected on Friday, continuing into Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

Saturday highs will dip to the upper 60s with morning lows in some places falling below 40 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!