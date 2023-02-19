Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures climb and sun shines on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The mid-50s return today thanks to high pressure and winds out of the southwest. There will be occasional wind gusts around 20-25 mph.

Clouds will decrease and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Rain showers move in on Monday late morning and continue through the afternoon. There's not going to be much rain and areas around I-80 could see a light, brief mix but little to no accumulation is expected as temperatures warm back up near 50.

Snowfall so far this season KDKA Weather Center

We are almost 17" below average for snowfall this season and there's no chance for snow anytime soon. By the end of the week we will be nearly 20" below average. For the month so far we are over 7.5° above average and that number will also keep increasing as the week goes on.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be back above normal in the mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday with the next best chance at rain showers and then back near 70 on Thursday with rain tapering off through the day!

Next weekend is the next chance for a wintry mix with highs back near normal in the low 40s.

7-day forecast - February 19, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

