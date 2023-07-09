Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday showers bring heavy downpours, flash flooding possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're still looking at a wet Sunday, unfortunately.

More showers and storms will occur throughout the day. These storms could contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning.

Rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Make sure to secure any loose outdoor items, and remember when thunder roars, head indoors!

There's also a chance we could see some locally heavy downpours that could cause some flash flooding. If you find yourself encountering any kind of flooding, do not try to drive through a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown!

Also, seek higher ground if needed.

We will also cool off with highs in the upper 70s. By tonight, skies will partly clear up, but there could still be some leftover scattered shower activity.

Temperature and conditions throughout the day Sunday KDKA Weather Center

Skies will clear by the morning with lows dropping into the low 60s.

Starting tomorrow, we're returning back to the dry and warm weather pattern. Highs rise up into the mid-80s, and the humidity levels will slightly increase too.

It will feel warm and muggy in the afternoons, but it will be decent pool weather! UV index values will between 8-9. So stay hydrated and lather on that sunscreen.

More rain and storms return by the end of the week with higher humidity levels. Meaning it will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

7-day forecast: July 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

