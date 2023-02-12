Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday brings a taste of spring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are still well behind snowfall for the season by 13.7" and we are about 5 degrees above normal for the month so far.

High pressure keeps us dry all the way through Valentine's Day. Today we are back to the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It'll be a bit breezy at times.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our morning lows will still be near freezing through the week so bundle up the kids at the bus stop.

Monday will be another above-average day by nearly 10 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Valentine's Day is in the low 50s and then another taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and our next chance for rain showers.

7-day forecast: February 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

