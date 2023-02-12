Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday brings a taste of spring

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/12)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/12) 02:51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are still well behind snowfall for the season by 13.7" and we are about 5 degrees above normal for the month so far. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

High pressure keeps us dry all the way through Valentine's Day. Today we are back to the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It'll be a bit breezy at times.

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our morning lows will still be near freezing through the week so bundle up the kids at the bus stop.

Monday will be another above-average day by nearly 10 degrees with plenty of sunshine. 

Valentine's Day is in the low 50s and then another taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and our next chance for rain showers.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: February 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 7:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.