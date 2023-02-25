Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday begins with possible light flurries, but warms up throughout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few light flurries are possible mainly north early Saturday morning then we dry out with highs back to the mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

So far for the month, we are about 9° above normal and 19" below normal for snowfall this season. There's still no chance for accumulating snow through this month and March looks like temperatures will be near normal.

Our next round of rain will move in on Monday with heavy downpours, a slight mix, and then highs back in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon.

Rain moving through on Monday KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday looks like the best day of the week with highs near 60 and plenty of sunshine!

7-day forecast: February 25, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!