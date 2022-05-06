Pittsburgh Weather: Flooding concerns and heavy winds expected this Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a First Alert weather day because of the threat of flooding and even potentially damaging winds south of I-70 where a lot of the storm damage was on Tuesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

A Flood Advisory is in place for Allegheny County until noon. Streams and creeks are starting to rise with .50" to 1" of rainfall that has already fallen. The biggest issue today is flooding but there is a 'slight risk' for isolated strong to severe storms south of I-70 this afternoon with damaging winds and hail possible.

KDKA Weather Center

We will catch a little break from the rain late afternoon and early evening before the area of low pressure rounds the region bringing more widespread heavy downpours late this evening and overnight. Lows will stay mild near 50.

Wind gusts will pick up near 25 mph through Saturday and rain comes to an end during the evening as low pressure exits the region and high pressure builds in from the west. Highs Saturday will be below normal only in the mid-50s.

KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will decrease overnight Saturday bringing lows slightly below normal in the mid-40s before highs return near normal to the low to mid-60s with plenty of sunshine for Mother's Day!

We stay nice and dry through much of next week with sunny skies and a warmup with temperature back near 70 Monday, mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and then we flirt with the 80s for the end of the week!

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!