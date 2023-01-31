Pittsburgh Weather: Final day of January begins with slick commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow will slowly come to an end through the morning hours.

Daily average High: 37 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:31 Sunset: 5:38

Today: Most snow falls before 8 a.m. Roads should be in generally pretty good shape from here on out, but there will certainly be slick spots, especially on off and on-ramps. Highs today will be in the mid-20s with lows this morning dropping to nearly 20 degrees.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: A temperature double-dip starts today with highs just in the mid-20s. Friday highs will be in the low 20s.

Through 4 a.m., the official snow total at the Pittsburgh NWS offices in Moon is 1.5 inches of snow. Higher totals should be expected along and south of I-70 in both the Ridges and Laurel Highlands. This snow chance will likely be the best chance for snow over the next week and a half.

There will be a chance for some light snow tomorrow as a warm front slips through and then another chance for snow as the second push of cold air moves in on Friday morning. If there is another burst of unexpected snow over the next week, Friday would be the best chance for that. We will also see another warm front sliding through on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow expected as it sweeps through.

The snow that we saw overnight was caused by the arrival of cold air. While not the season's coldest, highs today will be in just the mid-20s with morning lows dipping to around 20 degrees.

I have noon temperatures at 25 degrees and 4 p.m. temps at 26 degrees. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at around 10 mph keeping wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Wednesday's highs will be a little warmer than today's highs.

I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high of 30 for Wednesday. We should see the mid-30s for highs on Thursday before the cold blast of air moves in late Thursday into Friday. Saturday will remain cold with probably the coldest morning occurring on Saturday morning. Sunday highs will then likely jump into the 40s.

