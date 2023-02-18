Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunshine start the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning we are waking up with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits with gusts around 20mph.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Those will diminish today, and high pressure builds back in leaving us with seasonable highs in the low 40s with sunshine!
The mid-50s return Sunday, and rain showers move in on Monday late morning and afternoon. We are just over 16" below average for snowfall this season and there's no chance for snow anytime soon.
Highs next week will be back above normal near 50, in the mid-50s Wednesday with showers, and then back to the 60s Thursday!
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.