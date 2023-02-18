Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunshine start the weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/18)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/18) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning we are waking up with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits with gusts around 20mph. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Those will diminish today, and high pressure builds back in leaving us with seasonable highs in the low 40s with sunshine!

hourly.png
Hour-by-hour conditions - February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

The mid-50s return Sunday, and rain showers move in on Monday late morning and afternoon.  We are just over 16" below average for snowfall this season and there's no chance for snow anytime soon.

winds.png
Wind gusts throughout the day on February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Highs next week will be back above normal near 50, in the mid-50s Wednesday with showers, and then back to the 60s Thursday!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: February 18, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 7:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.