Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunshine start the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning we are waking up with lows in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits with gusts around 20mph.

Those will diminish today, and high pressure builds back in leaving us with seasonable highs in the low 40s with sunshine!

The mid-50s return Sunday, and rain showers move in on Monday late morning and afternoon. We are just over 16" below average for snowfall this season and there's no chance for snow anytime soon.

Highs next week will be back above normal near 50, in the mid-50s Wednesday with showers, and then back to the 60s Thursday!

