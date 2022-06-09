Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and some light wind expected Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storms did in fact roll through last night with the main threat from the storms coming from their fast forward speed. There are several storm reports for places in Greene and Somerset counties.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The storm reports that I went through all mentioned trees or power lines being downed due to strong winds.

Hour By Hour Forecast KDKA Weather Cetner

Now that storms are out of here, the rest of the morning will be cloudy with some light drizzle possible during the morning commute.

High temperatures hit the upper 70s yesterday with Pittsburgh hitting 77 degrees for the high. That was a degree off of what I forecast for the day. Highs today may not even get back to the 70s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 70 for the high with morning temperatures near 60 degrees. Skies will be cloudy with winds not making it feel any warmer as they'll be out of the northwest at 10-20mph.

Today's not going to be the best of summer days.

Looking ahead, rain chances remain low this morning and through the day on Friday. It appears that rain chances will return for places in Allegheny County to the south on Saturday morning. Anything that you see will be light and it appears most if not all of the rain will be confined to the morning hours of Saturday.

Rain totals should remain below a fifth of an inch.

Saturday's rain will be due to a warm front lifting through, bringing a return of summer weather to our region as we head into next week.

It also means a return of stormy weather.

Sunday afternoon expect storms to be around with some pretty good rain totals for those that see storms. We will have another round of storms possible on Tuesday night with storms turning to rainy conditions for Wednesday morning. Rain totals could average an inch region-wide so this will be a big and impactful system.

7 Day Forecast - June 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!