Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold front brings Saturday showers

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/22)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/22) 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A passing cold front brings more rain on Saturday morning and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-50s with a few showers lasting through this evening. 

hourly.png
Temperatures and conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs only around 50 degrees. The same goes for Monday with even patchy drizzle. 

The chilly weather will stick around through next week with lows in the 30s bringing the chance for a frost and freeze Monday through Wednesday morning. 

Sunshine and seasonable highs in the low 60s return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: April 22, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.