Pittsburgh Weather: Cold front brings Saturday showers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A passing cold front brings more rain on Saturday morning and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-50s with a few showers lasting through this evening.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs only around 50 degrees. The same goes for Monday with even patchy drizzle.
The chilly weather will stick around through next week with lows in the 30s bringing the chance for a frost and freeze Monday through Wednesday morning.
Sunshine and seasonable highs in the low 60s return Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
