Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds turn to sunshine this Saturday

By Mary Ours

CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/11)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are still well behind snowfall for the season by 13.3" and we are over 4 degrees above normal for the month so far. 

Today will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid-40s and mostly sunny skies. High pressure keeps us dry all the way through Valentine's Day. 

Hour by hour conditions - February 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday we are back to the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night for places south like Tucker Co., West Virginia there's a chance for a few light showers but it's not going to amount to much and many won't see a drop. 

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be another above-average day by nearly 10 degrees with plenty of sunshine. 

Valentine's Day is in the low 50s and then another taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and our next chance for rain showers.

7-day forecast: February 11, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 7:38 AM

