Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds turn to sunshine this Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are still well behind snowfall for the season by 13.3" and we are over 4 degrees above normal for the month so far.
Today will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid-40s and mostly sunny skies. High pressure keeps us dry all the way through Valentine's Day.
Sunday we are back to the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night for places south like Tucker Co., West Virginia there's a chance for a few light showers but it's not going to amount to much and many won't see a drop.
Monday will be another above-average day by nearly 10 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
Valentine's Day is in the low 50s and then another taste of Spring on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and our next chance for rain showers.
