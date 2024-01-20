Pittsburgh Weather: After a day of snow, colder temperatures move in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We saw a lot of snow yesterday in some places!

Most of the region averaged around 3" of snow including at Pittsburgh's official site at the airport. Places in Washington County and southern Allegheny saw close to 8" of snow!

Snowfall totals in certain regions from yesterday KDKA Weather Center

We have a little bit of some lake effect snow for this afternoon. Additional light accumulations are possible, but it will be a bitterly cold one yet again.

Highs are in the teens today and 20s on Sunday.

Both morning lows will be in the singles to teens with wind chills possibly in the negatives. Skies start to clear up Sunday and some sunshine finally returns.

Conditions throughout the day - January 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Above-freezing temperatures finally come back on Monday!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and this will start the snow melting process.

Tuesday morning will be tricky since models are hinting at some morning freezing rain. If this happens, surfaces including roadways will be icy and very slippery.

So the morning commute could be impacted.

Eventually, any precipitation turns to rain later in the day and will continue to melt any snow or ice.

Rain lasts for the rest of the week, but at least highs are in the 40s and 50s!

7-day forecast: January 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

