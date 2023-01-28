Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy weekend with showers and warmer temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It'll be a great weekend for skiers! Highs will be in the low to mid-40s all weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The last few days of snow have helped us with our deficit. So far, Pittsburgh has seen a little over a foot of snow for the winter season. But that's still about 9" below average for this time of year.

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Another system will start to move in Sunday bringing us widespread showers. The I-80 corridor & mountains could see a mixing of rain and snow but little accumulation. The system will dry out for Monday leaving behind a light mix.

Next week will be chilly again with highs only near 30, but overnight lows could dip back into the teens. The start of February will be drier but still cloudy.

7 day forecast: January 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!