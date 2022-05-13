Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy Friday could set the stage for severe weather this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was the second straight 80-degree in Pittsburgh and the fifth straight day with no rain recorded at the airport. We may make it a sixth straight day today with just an isolated rain chance for the afternoon and evening hours. Any rain that we see today will have an unusual movement to it with it coming in out of the southeast, moving to the northwest.

ALERT: We are now under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. I am calling a FAWD for that day with everything in place for severe storms with strong straight-line winds the main concern.

AWARE: Rain could have a high impact on outside activities across our region this weekend.

After a long dry spell, wet weather looks to disrupt the weekend before ceding to sunnier skies early next week. KDKA Weather Center

The weekend pattern is almost as unusual as the rain cells coming in backwards, with tropical moisture expected to move in from the east and not the south today.

A big upper low and trough will then drop a cold front through on Sunday night into Monday. The cold front will be the trigger for the potential for strong storms to move across our region. My main concern at this time on Sunday evening to Monday morning as the front passes with strong straight-line winds along with frequent cloud to ground lightning. The good news right now is that most data has the front moving through at around 2a on Monday morning. This will put the severe weather chance outside of weekend events scheduled around Pittsburgh and there are many.

For today expect just an isolated rain chance with most of the day if not the entire day dry. High temperatures today should be a tick or two below yesterday's 81 that we hit and I have dropped us back down to 79 fr today's high. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with winds out of the East 5-10mph.

