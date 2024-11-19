Cast your VOTE in the Waffles, INCaffeinated-PTL Waffle Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Waffles, INCaffeinated-PTL Waffle Challenge is on.

Popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot Waffles, INCaffeinated is putting six new waffles on the menu. Six members of Team PTL have each created their own unique waffle flavor.

It's up to you, the fans, to decide which delicious creation wins. It's $3 per sample. If you buy a $10 PTL mug, you can get a free sample. You have to go into the store to be able to vote.

Here are your choices and when they will be available:

Available November 20, 21, and 22

Heather's Hawaiian: A spicy taste of the tropics with this bacon and pepperjack-infused waffle, topped with spicy sour cream and pineapple!

David's Gingerbread Delight: The gingerbread man is happy with this gingerbread waffle mixed with blueberries and walnuts, topped with basil and sliced strawberries, then garnished with caramel sauce drizzle, whipped cream, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Katie's Berries A la Mode Waffles: Have a Berry Merry holiday season with this blueberry and chocolate chips waffle completed with fresh sliced strawberries, vanilla ice cream, and a raspberry sauce drizzle.

Available November 25, 26, and 27

Daisy's Decadent Dessert: Christmas on a plate! A waffle with cinnamon and dried cranberries added, topped with cheesecake spread, brandied apples, and candied walnuts, lovingly adorned with a caramel sauce drizzle, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Celina's Oreo Black & White Waffle: Let the inner child explore this Oreo crumbles and white chocolate chip-infused waffle topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce!

Ron Smiley's Snowed In Chocolate Eggnog Waffle: Cozy up with this chocolate chip-infused eggnog waffle drizzled with marshmallow fluff and chocolate sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

