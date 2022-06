PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - SWAT is on scene of a man barricaded inside a home in Homewood.

Details are limited, but Pittsburgh police confirmed SWAT responded to the 7300 block of Bennett Street Monday evening.

SWAT has responded to the 7300 block of Bennett Street for a male barricaded inside a home. PIO is on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/3tFZ2egJye — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 7, 2022

Police said more information will be released.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.