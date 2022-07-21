Pittsburgh Public Schools to name Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, Pittsburgh Public Schools will name Dr. Wayne Walters as the permanent superintendent.

Sources have confirmed to KDKA that it will be made official this afternoon.

SOURCES: Acting Pgh. Public Schools Supt. Dr. Wayne Walters will be be named as the permanent holder of the position at 2:30 today. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0OxvgyhTPi — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 21, 2022

In September, Walters was named interim superintendent following Dr. Anthony Hamlet's resignation.

