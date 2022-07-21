Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools to name Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent

By Andy Sheehan, Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, Pittsburgh Public Schools will name Dr. Wayne Walters as the permanent superintendent. 

Sources have confirmed to KDKA that it will be made official this afternoon. 

In September, Walters was named interim superintendent following Dr. Anthony Hamlet's resignation. 

