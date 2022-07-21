Pittsburgh Public Schools to name Dr. Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This afternoon, Pittsburgh Public Schools will name Dr. Wayne Walters as the permanent superintendent.
Sources have confirmed to KDKA that it will be made official this afternoon.
In September, Walters was named interim superintendent following Dr. Anthony Hamlet's resignation.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.