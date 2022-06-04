Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pride March set for Saturday morning

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March set for Saturday morning
Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March set for Saturday morning 01:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pride celebrations are nothing new to the 412, but this year is expected to be more inclusive than ever.

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter will be the grand marshal for the march this morning, which begins on Grant Street.

The march itself will start at 11 a.m. and there will be some traffic alerts commuters and those planning to come into town need to be aware of.

Several streets, like parts of Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and the Andy Warhol Bridge will be closed off during the march downtown.

Once the march concludes on the North Shore, there will be more events at Stage AE.

This year's events are expected to show out more than years past because organizers have said they want to make it the most diverse and inclusive celebration yet.

They said this year is all about the power of the people and to bring flags, banners, and whatever you can to support.

