Pittsburgh police respond to incident in Mt. Oliver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Mount Oliver.
Officers received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
The incident was reported near the Sunoco on Brownsville Road. Witnesses on the scene tell KDKA they heard six to eight shots fired and say the victim may be a teenager.
Emergency dispatchers later confirmed that one person was transported from the scene. That person's condition was not immediately made available.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest details on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.