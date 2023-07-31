Pittsburgh police respond to incident in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Mount Oliver.

Officers received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

#BREAKING: @PghPublicSafety @PghPolice investigating shooting on Brownsville at Knoxville / Mt. Oliver border according to ppl at the scene who heard 6-8 shots. 3 ppl who know the person who was shot tell me it’s a 17-yr-old boy. Condition unknown. Happened around 9:50pm@KDKA pic.twitter.com/P6c6mqSWS5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) July 31, 2023

The incident was reported near the Sunoco on Brownsville Road. Witnesses on the scene tell KDKA they heard six to eight shots fired and say the victim may be a teenager.

Emergency dispatchers later confirmed that one person was transported from the scene. That person's condition was not immediately made available.

