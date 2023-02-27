Missing teenager who left home without phone found, Pittsburgh police said

(UPDATE: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11 a.m.)

Pittsburgh police said 16-year-old Dahlia Braver has been found.

UPDATE: Dahlia Braver has been found. pic.twitter.com/qCmPRCGllV — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 27, 2023

____________________________________________________________________________________________

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing teenage girl who left her home Sunday night without her phone.

Dahlia Braver, 16, was last seen around 8:40 p.m. at her home on Beechwood Boulevard, police said.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)



She may have gone to Wilkinsburg or Homewood, police said. She left behind her cell phone and has no money with her.

Braver has red hair and blue eyes, is about 5-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She is likely wearing a blue zip-up jacket with fur on the hood and Nike shoes that are white, beige and pink.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-71-41 or 911.