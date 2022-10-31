Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market returns to Highline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market returned to the Highline on Pittsburgh's South Side on Sunday.
The event brings together local vintage resellers to foster a sense of community and help support small businesses.
Event organizers say they're working to get more young entrepreneurs involved in the trade.
Sunday's event was the 8th time the Pickers Market has taken place. The group started back in 2018.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.