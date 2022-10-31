Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market returns to Highline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pickers Vintage Market returned to the Highline on Pittsburgh's South Side on Sunday. 

The event brings together local vintage resellers to foster a sense of community and help support small businesses.

Event organizers say they're working to get more young entrepreneurs involved in the trade.

Sunday's event was the 8th time the Pickers Market has taken place. The group started back in 2018. 

