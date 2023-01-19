Pittsburgh fire chief emphasizes importance of having a life-saving smoke detector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is sounding the alarm to remind residents to make sure they have smoke detectors in their homes that work.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones is emphasizing the importance of having a smoke detector after fatal fires in the city this winter. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

In the city of Pittsburgh this winter, fires have destroyed numerous homes and taken several lives.

In December, a woman died in the Roosevelt Building fire downtown. In a separate incident, two children and an adult lost their lives in a house fire in Brighton Heights.

Chief Jones said that is what's most concerning about recent fires - the lack of working smoke detectors. He says receiving an early warning during a fire will give you some time to escape and it could save your life.

"Of the fatal fires we've had, none but one had working smoke detectors and that was in the Roosevelt building; they had an alarm system and a sprinkler system, but the other two, no working smoke detectors," Chief Jones said. "I find that to be so tragic because we're giving smoke detectors away and we are also installing them for you."

City residents who need a smoke detector can call the 311 hotline to schedule an appointment and Pittsburgh fire crews will come out and install the smoke detectors.

They also offer smoke detectors for the hearing impaired.

For more information on the Pittsburgh 311 Response Center and hotline, visit this link.