Pittsburgh City Council president to introduce legislation on enforcing youth curfew policy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A controversial bill is set to be presented today about a possible city-wide curfew for underage children in Pittsburgh.

There are mixed reactions about this bill, including from Mayor Ed Gainey, who says he does not support a curfew.

City Council president Theresa Kail-Smith believes it will help prevent violence among youth.

Kail-Smith says too many young people are losing their lives and she wants them to be in a safe place, rather than on the street.

She plans to present a 1995 ordinance that bans kids under the age of 17 from being out in public from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and from midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

From July through August, the curfew would be extended to 11 p.m. on weekenights.

Those who violate the curfew would have to go to a children's center until they can be reunited with their guardian.

Kail-Smith says she still needs to figure out where the centers would be and who would staff them, in addition to who would enforce the curfew.

She says police could be an option, but Mayor Ed Gainey's Office said "We also believe this type of stop creates more distrust between our officers and our youth and does not build the type of community-police relationships we need."

Kail-Smith says they could work with neighboring communities who have similar policies.

City Council is set to meet at 10 a.m.