City, county teaming up to clear snowy roads

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some areas north of Pittsburgh saw the first snowflakes of the season Tuesday morning. The signs that winter is coming have Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials preparing.

The biggest complaint folks have every winter, aside from the cold temps, is how slowly the plow truck gets to their streets.

KDKA delivered some good news to residents about how their streets could be cleared faster this winter season.

"The side roads, 75% of them they don't touch. Sometimes we're stuck for days," said a Beechview resident.

"Last year I couldn't get out of my parking spot for a good two days," said a Brookline resident.

"We're the last neighborhood that gets done," said another Brookline resident.

It's no secret some roads get cleared of snow and ice sooner than others. Main arteries always take precedence over side streets.

But some folks in areas including Beechview and Brookline feel they're all but forgotten every winter season. Some say it was days before they saw a plow or salt truck last winter even though they would repeatedly call the city.

This year could be different.

"I would love it if we would get cleared every time we had heavy snow," said a Beechview resident.

The city of Pittsburgh announced they have agreed to work with Allegheny County to store and load salt and work together to remove snow and ice on county and city roads and bridges.

KDKA headed to some of the neighborhoods that didn't get their street cleared for days on end last winter, armed with this latest news, to get the reaction.

"I definitely do think it's good news, especially for the side streets in Brookline," said a resident.

"Hopefully it will be better this winter. Fingers crossed," a Brookline resident said.

"I hope so. We'll see, we'll see if it makes a difference," a Beechview resident said.

KDKA reached out to the city and county to get more details on exactly how this arrangement will work.

Meanwhile, the resolution passed by City Council Tuesday approves the city and county working together for the next three winter seasons.