2 escaped prisoners cut through fence a Philadelphia prison: police

By Danielle Elllis, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two prisoners, including a man accused of being involved in four deaths, escaped from a Philadelphia correctional facility Sunday night, according to multiple police sources. The prisoners broke out from the Philadelphia Industrial Corrections Facility.

The duo was last seen around 8:00 p.m., and were later spotted on video cutting a hole in the fence to make their break.

Philadelphia police said they were not notified of the escaped inmates until late Monday afternoon, according to the sources. 

050823-escaped-prisoners-img.jpg

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released. 

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:57 PM

