2 escaped prisoners cut through fence a Philadelphia prison: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two prisoners, including a man accused of being involved in four deaths, escaped from a Philadelphia correctional facility Sunday night, according to multiple police sources. The prisoners broke out from the Philadelphia Industrial Corrections Facility.

BREAKING— Two inmates, ages 18 and 28, ESCAPED from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center by cutting a hole in a fence. It’s on video. This happened at 8:30 last night. Police scrambling to figure out why they’re just hearing about it. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 8, 2023

The duo was last seen around 8:00 p.m., and were later spotted on video cutting a hole in the fence to make their break.

Philadelphia police said they were not notified of the escaped inmates until late Monday afternoon, according to the sources.

Police are expected to hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.