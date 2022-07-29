Pennsylvania State Trooper shot in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been shot in Beaver County.

Sources tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Franklin Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

BREAKING State trooper shot in Aliquippa. Flown to Pittsburgh hospital in stable condition @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xRmmv3uUkJ — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) July 29, 2022

Sources say the incident began after police had observed a disturbance outside the Franklin Mini-Mart along Franklin Avenue.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The disturbance is said to have gone from outside the store to inside the store.

When State Police entered the store, an armed man fired a shot, hitting one of the Troopers in the leg.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody by the other officer with the assistance of bystanders.

The Trooper was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to be okay, having been last listed in stable condition.

The other Trooper at the scene was taken to another nearby hospital to checked out and is also okay.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

A press conference is expected to be held sometime Friday morning.

