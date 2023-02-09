Watch CBS News
Woman hit by car in Point Breeze hospitalized in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday.  

A child was hit at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood on Feb. 9, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

When crews were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, first responders found a woman with injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Note: A previous version of this story said a child had been hit. It has been updated to say a woman was hit. 

