Woman hit by car in Point Breeze hospitalized in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.
The crash happened at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
When crews were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, first responders found a woman with injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Note: A previous version of this story said a child had been hit. It has been updated to say a woman was hit.
