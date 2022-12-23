Watch CBS News
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews are responding to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting. The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas.

The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC are both responding.

The passengers are being quarantined, but no one has been taken to a hospital.

Airport officials say there is no impact to service.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for updates.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 9:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

