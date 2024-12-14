Co-owner of popular Oakland bar sentenced to prison on fraud conviction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A co-owner of the Panther Pit in Oakland will spend the next three years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, Prasad Margabandhu was sentenced in federal court earlier this week following a conviction on charges of bankruptcy fraud and mail fraud.

From March 2019 until June 2022, Margabandhu was involved in a scheme to defraud the bankruptcy court by filing multiple petitions in the names of companies he controlled called "RSP Pittsburgh" and "Shane Tracy Enterprises" all in an effort to avoid creditors.

Those creditors were looking to assess his property on East Carson Street which caught fire in 2022.

Margabandhu admitted that his insurance claim related to a 2022 fire that destroyed the property was fraudulent, saying that he made several false statements to the insurance company.

He has now been ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals on January 8 to begin his sentence.

Margabandhu is also ordered to pay a $100,00 fine as well as three years of supervised release.