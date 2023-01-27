Watch CBS News
Pa. state bill referred to as 'Damar's Law' would require AEDs at school sporting events

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make sure all school sporting events have the right equipment needed to save lives.

Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton is introducing what he calls 'Damar's Law,' named after Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed earlier this month during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and his heartbeat had to be restored on the field.

The bill would require placement of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, at school sporting events.

It would also require all coaches to be trained on AED use.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 2:16 AM

