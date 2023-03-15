Over 300 Butler Co. employees now on strike

BUTLER (KDKA) -- More than 300 Butler County workers have gone on strike after being without a contract for the past several months.

The workers' previous collective bargaining agreement expired at the end of December.

Union members notified the Butler Co. Board of Commissioners of their intent to strike earlier this month.

Over 97% of votes cast by union members authorized the strike to begin today.

The SEIU Local 668 union represents workers at the County Courthouse, Children and Youth Services, the Area Agency on Aging, the 911 dispatch center, District Magistrate offices, Parks and Recreation, the County Jail, and other government offices.

The union says the county's chief negotiator has damaged the relationship with workers to get a fair contract.

One Butler County employee said in the announcement that they deserve a fair contract with living wages and increases that reflect the rising cost of living due to inflation.

The union says it will continue to pursue every opportunity to re-establish a productive conversation and demonstrate their commitment to good-faith collective bargaining.

Butler County commissioners have a public meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.

It's unclear whether the meeting will address the workers' strike.