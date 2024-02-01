One man dead, another injured in Fayette Co. double stabbing

GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another was injured in a late-night double stabbing in Fayette County.

State Police were called to the area of Hilltop Lane just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of two people having been stabbed.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the porch, who died from his injuries.

One person was killed and another was injured in a double stabbing along Hilltop Lane on January 31, 2024 in Grindstone, Pa. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Another man, who had been stabbed in the arm, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The names of the men involved are not being released at this time.

State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks are handling the investigation.