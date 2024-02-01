Watch CBS News
Local News

One man dead, another injured in Fayette Co. double stabbing

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GRINDSTONE, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another was injured in a late-night double stabbing in Fayette County. 

State Police were called to the area of Hilltop Lane just before midnight on Wednesday for reports of two people having been stabbed.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the porch, who died from his injuries.

kdka-grindstone-fayette-county-deadly-stabbing.jpg
One person was killed and another was injured in a double stabbing along Hilltop Lane on January 31, 2024 in Grindstone, Pa. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Another man, who had been stabbed in the arm, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. 

The names of the men involved are not being released at this time. 

State Police out of the Belle Vernon barracks are handling the investigation.

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 2:28 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.