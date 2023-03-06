Watch CBS News
Medical examiner called to North Fayette Twp. house fire

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The medical examiner has been called to the scene of a house fire in North Fayette Township.

The fire broke out at a trailer along Valley View Drive around 12:30 a.m. 

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed that the Allegheny Co. Medical Examiner arrived at the scene overnight.

A fire marshal was also at the scene investigating.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. 

