Police situation unfolding in Monessen involving barricaded person

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

An active police situation is unfolding in Westmoreland County where a person is barricaded inside a home where officers were trying to serve a search warrant looking for a shooting suspect. 

A spokesperson for the Westmoreland County DAs Office says the incident started along Leeds Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

screenshot-2025-03-28-074215.png
An active police situation is unfolding in Monessen where police say a barricaded person is inside a home where officers tried serving a search warrant following a late-night shooting. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The DAs Office says the person barricaded themselves in the home after officers attempted to serve a search warrant related to a shooting that happened in the area several hours beforehand. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of Leeds Avenue and Marion Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday. 

The DAs Office says the person who was shot was taken to Mon Valley Hospital before being flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. The person is expected to survive.

SERT officers from the Pennsylvania State Police are being called to the scene. 

The DAs Office says more details will be released as they become available and for the time being, people are being asked to avoid the area. 

The Monessen School District posted on their social media page announcing that the district is on a 2-hour delay. Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte says the delay is related to the active police incident.

