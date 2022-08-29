Watch CBS News
Local News

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.

The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.

The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.

The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 1:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.